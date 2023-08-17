O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

NYSE:OI opened at $19.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

