Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0429

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $245.58 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.50 or 0.06266690 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00028225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

