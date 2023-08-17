OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

