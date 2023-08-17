Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Director John P. Bilbrey Buys 6,500 Shares

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) Director John P. Bilbrey bought 6,500 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $17,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Olaplex Stock Down 1.4 %

OLPX opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 9.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 22.92%. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. FMR LLC increased its position in Olaplex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,714,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,311,000 after buying an additional 671,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 538,084 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olaplex by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 17.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 598,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

