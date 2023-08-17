Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 1,923,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,452,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Several brokerages have commented on OLPX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Olaplex from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Olaplex by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 238,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 151.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 358,336 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Olaplex by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

