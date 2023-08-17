Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $407.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $429.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

