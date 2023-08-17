Olin (NYSE:OLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,327. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Olin by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 120,216 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

