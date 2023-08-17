Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Up 3.4%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.91. 51,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 131,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,473,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $9,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 628,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

