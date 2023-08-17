OmniAb (OABI) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare OmniAb to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for OmniAb and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OmniAb
|0
|0
|9
|0
|3.00
|OmniAb Competitors
|49
|778
|1317
|30
|2.61
OmniAb currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.63%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 16.37%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Profitability
This table compares OmniAb and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OmniAb
|N/A
|-6.38%
|-4.33%
|OmniAb Competitors
|-981.28%
|-103.63%
|-19.57%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares OmniAb and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OmniAb
|$59.08 million
|-$22.33 million
|-25.78
|OmniAb Competitors
|$1.69 billion
|$77.14 million
|0.38
OmniAb’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb. OmniAb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
56.5% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
OmniAb beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About OmniAb
OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.
