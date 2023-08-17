ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $30.20. ON shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 5,136,726 shares traded.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Williams Trading cut ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 73.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after purchasing an additional 786,527 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter worth $1,633,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in ON by 40.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

