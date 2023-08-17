OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OSPN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $454.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Marc Zenner bought 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $57,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,328.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OneSpan by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OneSpan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

