Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OOMA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Ooma Stock Down 3.0 %

OOMA opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. Ooma has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ooma by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 23,929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

