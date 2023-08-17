Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Overstock.com Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,686,000,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 104,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

