Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is scheduled to be posting its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Palo Alto Networks has set its Q4 guidance at $1.26-1.30 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $213.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.03. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

