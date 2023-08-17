Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 153580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Pan Global Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

