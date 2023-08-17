Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $290.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.40 and its 200-day moving average is $304.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $396.16. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

