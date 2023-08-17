Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Shares of PAYC opened at $290.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $396.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.01.

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 347,523 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,129,000 after purchasing an additional 334,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

