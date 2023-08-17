Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $195.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.54. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $270.36.

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,230,675 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $2,353,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

