PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £19,355 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Ben Wishart purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,355 ($24,552.84).

PayPoint Stock Down 0.4 %

LON PAY opened at GBX 554 ($7.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 478.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 465.01. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 372.50 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 660 ($8.37). The company has a market capitalization of £402.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,065.38, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. PayPoint’s payout ratio is presently 7,115.38%.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

