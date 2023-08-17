PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 4.7%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.05 and last traded at $47.20. 934,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,680,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 428,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PBF Energy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 36,792 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PBF Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

