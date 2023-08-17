Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

