Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $119,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

