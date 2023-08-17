Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 41942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Stock Up 50.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

