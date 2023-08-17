Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 189,194 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189,194 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $85,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $170.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

