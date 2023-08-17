Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.22% of Ingredion worth $82,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $28,182,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,137,000 after purchasing an additional 136,759 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $97.77 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

