Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,284 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Chart Industries worth $83,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2,076.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 46.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, CL King raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $163.81 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.