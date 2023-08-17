Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 21,500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $75,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,810 shares of company stock worth $11,879,960. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

MU stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

About Micron Technology



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

