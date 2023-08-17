Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $81,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $281.57 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

