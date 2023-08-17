Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $82.78 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,333,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $82,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,070 shares of company stock worth $90,839. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

APLE stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

