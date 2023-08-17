Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $86.75 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $86,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $493.91 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at $64,877,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

