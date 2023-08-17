Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,952,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $95,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 927.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after acquiring an additional 876,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,211,000 after buying an additional 663,996 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:POR opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

