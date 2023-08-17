Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 20,239 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.50% of Commercial Metals worth $85,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,210.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.