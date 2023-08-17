Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,841 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of The Cigna Group worth $88,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

NYSE CI opened at $289.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.83 and its 200 day moving average is $274.04.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

