Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,563 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Ameriprise Financial worth $97,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $389,527,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $333.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.52 and a 200 day moving average of $322.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.35 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

