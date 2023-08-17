Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 81,527 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Fair Isaac worth $72,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 197,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,004,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.6 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $848.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $818.08 and a 200 day moving average of $748.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $892.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,018. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.