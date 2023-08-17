Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $71,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,774,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,856,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,016.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

