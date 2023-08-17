ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity at ProFrac

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 61,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $717,378.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,849,573 shares in the company, valued at $821,855,046.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 897,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,399 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProFrac by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 10.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ProFrac by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProFrac by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter.

ProFrac Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ ACDC opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ACDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

