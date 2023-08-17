ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.90 and last traded at $68.62. 1,716,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,238,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.08.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,233.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

