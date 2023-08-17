Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,015,000 after buying an additional 43,229 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 222,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 144,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

