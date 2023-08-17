Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report issued on Sunday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark upped their target price on Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.54.

TSE:AC opened at C$23.11 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.38 and a 1 year high of C$26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market cap of C$8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.61.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

