Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Pro Reit Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$24.95 million during the quarter.

Pro Reit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

