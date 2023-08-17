Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Commercial’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $526.32 million, a P/E ratio of -50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -461.54%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,603,000 after acquiring an additional 522,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.