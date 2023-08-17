Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Issued By Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.63.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.50. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$21.03 and a 52-week high of C$46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

