Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $137.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares in the company, valued at $23,254,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares in the company, valued at $23,254,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,444 shares of company stock worth $6,978,167. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qualys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $148.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

