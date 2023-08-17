Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$130.33 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

