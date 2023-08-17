Raymond James Weighs in on Neo Performance Materials Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

TSE NEO opened at C$8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.15. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$7.17 and a 12 month high of C$17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$393.24 million, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,750.00. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

