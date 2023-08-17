Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 5.7%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.52. 319,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,382,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36,562.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

