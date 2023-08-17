ReNew Energy Global (RNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect ReNew Energy Global to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

