Renewi (LON:RWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $476.00

Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 476 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 478.50 ($6.07), with a volume of 56406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493.50 ($6.26).

Renewi Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 503.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 579.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Renewi news, insider Otto de Bont sold 85,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £437,141.40 ($554,536.85). Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Featured Articles

