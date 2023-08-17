Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) vs. Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Critical Contrast

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Vital Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repsol and Vital Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $78.85 billion 0.25 $4.48 billion $2.40 6.15 Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.52 $631.51 million $50.40 1.07

Profitability

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Repsol and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 4.82% 22.53% 10.06% Vital Energy 57.79% 24.29% 9.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Repsol and Vital Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 1 4 4 0 2.33 Vital Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25

Repsol presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Vital Energy has a consensus price target of $74.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.68%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Repsol.

Volatility & Risk

Repsol has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Repsol on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

